November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca fuel storage move on schedule

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said Tuesday the conditions were now right for the relocation of the petroleum and LPG facilities from the coast to Vasilikos to take place.

Vyras said that the relocation of the facilities has always been a priority for the city of Larnaca.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the government and the fuel companies who own the storage facilities to move them the new terminal by December 2019 and to gas stations around Cyprus by December 2020.
Vyras said the government and the companies were working tirelessly to move the units by the set date to the Vasilikos industrial area, where works have already begun.
He also added that “two companies decided not to immediately go ahead with their own facilities in Vasilikos, but two other companies are rapidly undertaking construction projects to build their own in the area, which are likely to be completed within the agreed date.”
Regarding LPG facilities, he said that a consortium of three companies is at an advanced stage of securing a building permit and has already commissioned the main equipment, while a fourth company is doing its own independent work.
Vyras added that, in accordance with the MoU, “there are delays in some projects, which, however, can be justified because we received assurances from the private companies that they will eventually be absorbed and will not impact the completion of the project.”

“The municipality of Larnaca is closely monitoring developments in the relocation of the petroleum and LPG facilities and is ready to intervene if necessary.”

Related posts

Radio masts to be removed from Cavo Greco

Staff Reporter

Five arrested for possession of drugs in mini-sweep

Gina Agapiou

Police seeking man suspected of sending written death threats

Gina Agapiou

Man arrested for suspected burglary and arson at Kornos betting shop

Staff Reporter

Students abstain from class over exam change

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after burglary in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign