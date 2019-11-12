November 12, 2019

Man arrested for suspected burglary and arson at Kornos betting shop

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson at a building in Kornos.

He is due in Larnaca court on Tuesday for a remand hearing.

According to police, it was reported shortly before 2am Monday that there was a fire at a betting shop in Kornos.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire however the inside of the building was badly damaged.

Officers from the Kofinou and Larnaca police stations examined the scene and concluded that the fire was set deliberately after noticing marks on the door of the building.

The owner of the betting shop did not offer any idea as to who may be responsible.

The cost of the damage has not yet been calculated, while the betting shop is not insured and does not have CCTV.

An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect. The 31-year-old reportedly admitted to the crime.

