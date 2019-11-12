November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Organic almonds withdrawn

By Evie Andreou00

The health ministry on Tuesday recalled a batch of organic almonds after high levels of aflatoxins were detected during lab tests.

According to an announcement, following checks on a market sample of the product it was discovered they contain aflatoxin B1 and total aflatoxins at levels higher than those permitted by EU law.

The state health services have already informed the company that imports and distributes the product in question for immediate recall of the batch from the market.

If the consumers have already bought the product, they are advised not to consume it and return it to the shop they bought it from.

The announcement concerns ORGANIC Almond Kernels by Ayia Skepi bio sold in a 150g paper bag, with batch number S190123.

