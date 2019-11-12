November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

OUC lecture on Nikos Kazantzakis

By Press Release01
Dimitris Tziovas

The Greek studies programme at the Open University of Cyprus (OUC) and the Centre for Cultural Heritage are co-organising a lecture with Dimitris Tziovas, professor of modern Greek studies at the University of Birmingham.

The lecture on ‘The ever-changing Kazantzakis and his renewals’ will be held at the Cultural Heritage Centre (10 Alexander the Great, Nicosia) on November 12 at 7.30pm.

In his speech, Dimitris Tziovas will refer to the timelessness of Nikos Kazantzakis and the paradox of world recognition of his work while simultaneously post-war Greek critics and sympathisers underestimated him. Is it possible for a writer so popular abroad not to be appreciated at home? How is this paradox explained and to what extent has this critical attitude towards him and his work changed in recent decades? To answer these questions, the speaker will focus on three attempts to revise the Kazantzakian work in recent years: through criticism, culture and gender.

For more info call the Open University at 22-411600.

Related posts

Majority of teachers reject strike action over exams (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

UNic links up with Commonwealth institutions

Press Release

President warns teaching unions to know their limits

George Psyllides

Free advice from motivational expert at ISOP

Press Release

OUC continues lecture series on environmental management

Press Release

Students urge teachers to strike over four-monthly exams

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign