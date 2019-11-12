November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police seeking man suspected of sending written death threats

By Gina Agapiou00
Apostolos Hadjiapostolou

Police are looking for 41-year-old Apostolos Hadjiapostolou, from Limassol, in connection with an investigation into a case of written death threats, illegal entry and other criminal acts in Limassol between the period of October 24 to November 1.

Whoever has any information on the suspect, should contact Limassol CID at 25-805057, their nearest police station, or citizen’s line at 1460.

Related posts

Man arrested for suspected burglary and arson at Kornos betting shop

Staff Reporter

Students abstain from class over exam change

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after burglary in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Louvana Records celebrates 10 years

Eleni Philippou

Varosha inventory nearly complete, says Ozersay

Jean Christou

Solutions needed for overcrowded prison

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign