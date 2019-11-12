November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Health

Private and public facilities essential to healthcare says minister

By Gina Agapiou00

Health Minister Costantinos Ioannou on Tuesday stressed the importance of collaboration between private and public healthcare during his address at the opening of the new Invasive Cardiology Department at St George and Bluecross Private Hospital in Paphos.

The ministry, he said, recognises the importance of private hospitals in the healthcare system. The collaboration of private and public sector is vital for the proper operation of the healthcare system, the minister said.

“The creation of the new invasive cardiology department is an important addition and significantly upgrades the services offered to Paphos residents,” Ioannou said.

Ioannou continued to praise the level of private hospitals, saying their standards were always high but they improved with the implementation of 2001 legislation clarifying the registration procedures of such clinics. The legislation improved private clinics in aspects such as the building, medical equipment and safety.

St George and Bluecross Private Hospital was founded in November 2004 and includes 16 different specialties and three care units. It offers a variety of healthcare services from oncology to psychology and plastic surgery.

Head of the Bluecross clinic Antonis Economides said that with the creation of the Invasive Cardiology Department it is the first time that patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes (ACS) will be treated immediately without having to be transferred to a different town.

Head of the Paphos Cancer Patients group Savakis Georgiou welcomed the opening of the new department but expressed concern over the patients’ long waiting list for a heart operation, which keeps getting bigger and currently stands at 280.

Related posts

New thalassemia drug slashes number of necessary blood transfusions

Gina Agapiou

Trainee specialist doctors announce three-hour strike

Jonathan Shkurko

January deadline for completion of new wing for Larnaca hospital

Staff Reporter

State hospitals’ revenues reach highest yet at €7.5m last month

Staff Reporter

Simple pleasures might hold the key to boosting stress

CM Guest Columnist

Plant of the week: Herb used since ancient times will attract cats

Alexander McCowan
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign