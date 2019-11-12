November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Slight rise in tourism revenue in August

By Staff Reporter00

Revenue from tourism in August rose 0.8 per cent in comparison to last year, from €428.2m to €431.6m, the statistics service said.

From January to August 2019 revenue from tourism was estimated at €1.85bn compared to €1.89bn for the same period in 2018.

Based on the results of a department survey the per capita spend by tourists for August 2019 was €779.31. This marked a 2.7 per cent decrease compared to August 2018 of €800.

Per capita tourist expenditure for the period January-August 2019 reduced 2.3 per cent compared to the previous year. It fell from €694.85 in 2018 to €678 in 2019.

However, daily spending increased by 1.3 per cent from €77.73 in August 2018 to €78.72 in August 2019.

The average length of holiday dropped from 10.3 days in August 2018 to 9.9 days in 2019, a decrease of 3.9 per cent.

