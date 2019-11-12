November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Students abstain from class over exam change

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

High school students and students at technical schools did not attend lessons during the third and fourth period on Tuesday in a protest against recently introduced four-monthly exams in schools.

The students decided to go ahead with the strike though the majority of teachers on Monday morning decided not to stage work stoppages to protest against the exams, head of student union Psem Yiannis Lapithios said.

Lapithios said while the students respect the teachers’ decision, they will proceed with the measures they have announced. The next steps will be decided depending on the response from the ministry.

“We are sending a strong message to the ministry of education that unless the law is amended and the four-month exams are completely abolished, we will continue with even more vigorous measures,” he warned.

Head of secondary teachers’ union Oelmek Costas Hadjisavvas commented the union will arrange a meeting with the students next week or possibly next week.

In the vote on Monday, 55 per cent of Oelmek members were against the strikes, while 45 per cent were in favour.

