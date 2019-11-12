November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Varosha: a tragic and heartbreaking development

By CM Reader's View00
Varosha

We’re now paying the ultimate price for our past and present mistakes by our politicians and Governments.
This tragic situation was created by our hard core nationalists and their misguided dreams.

And despite numerous opportunities to minimise the aftermath of 1974, our leaders continued to close their eyes to the reality in RoC.

Turkey, with their despotic leader, is now testing the ground how to finally take over and keep our beloved Varosha for good and the only thing the majority of our political leaders can do, is to make irrelevant and ignorant speeches that will not change the situation at all.

It’s a tragic and heartbreaking development.

Varosha inventory nearly complete, says Ozersay

