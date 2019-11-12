November 12, 2019

Villa “Andromeda”, Leptos new Show House in Coral Seas Villas

Andromeda villa

Villa “Andromeda”, a brand-new show property, is now open for viewing to prospective buyers at Coral Seas Villas which is superbly located on the coastline in a pristine area of picturesque Coral Bay an idyllic location and A-list celebrity hot spot.

Zoe Chrysanthou Leptos Marketing Administrator stated that the Interior Designer of the project villa opted for colors that accentuate the size of the space with a modern feel, using different hues of the sea, sand and sky in an electric and contemporary style.

“The colors of furniture and materials are something that create ambiance and make the rooms feel extravagant. An outstanding composition of design and creativity resulting in an exclusive cosmopolitan style.

The living and dining areas have access to a spacious verandah, sun terrace and a beautifully landscaped garden all around, a private swimming pool that enjoys the panoramic view of the sea and the nearby beachfront hotels” added Mrs. Chrysanthou.

Villa “Andromeda” last month was awarded the Best Interior Design Show Home in Europe for 2019.

For further information or viewing, please contact 800 07 07 or email:  [email protected]

