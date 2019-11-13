November 13, 2019

Letters

Anti-Semitism or just legitimate criticism of the State of Israel

By CM Reader's View022
Houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank

What the court did was to approve the placing of a yellow star of David on the Jews, again, this time in a 21st-century-model of anti-Jewish racism/anti-Semitism.

Sadly, this is the face of Europe, well into this century!!

I, a Jew, shall continue to wear the sign “Jude” on my chest with pride, being the son of an ancient people that all that it and its members have brought to the world has been a set of morality designated for humanity as a whole. Yes, I am a Jew and proud of being one!!

NKS

V disagreed with NKS

You should continue to be proud, but learn how to differentiate between legitimate criticism of the State of Israel and anti-Semitism.

All of us, Jews or non-Jews, should work against anti-semitism and racism in general.

But to use anti-Semitism, all the time, as a tool against democratic and fair criticism of Israel and its Government, will only dilute the true mening of anti-Semitism which will be catastrophic.

V

EU court rules goods from Israeli settlements must be labelled

