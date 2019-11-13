November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British bases looking for ‘dangerous’ man

By Staff Reporter0108
Kyriakos Georghiou has escaped from the psychiatric ward of Limassol hospital

The British Bases (SBA) are asking the public for help in finding a missing person, Kyriakos Georghiou, from Trachoni who is a suspect in a serious case of domestic violence.

“Last night, the 39-year-old escaped from the psychiatric ward of Limassol hospital and is considered to be a dangerous person with suicidal tendencies,” the SBA announcement said.

Trachoni, near Limassol, falls within British bases territory.

Members of the public who have any information which could lead to his arrest are asked to call the SBA on either 1443, or 2596 7227.

No more information is available at this present time.

 

 

Staff Reporter

