November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Call to protest against the Archbishop on his name day

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Some educators have asked the public to join them in a protest outside the Archdiocese on the occasion of the name day of Archbishop Chrysostomos on Wednesday morning.

Teachers unions have reportedly said they are not involved in the protest.

The protests follow the announcement that the Archbishop has received €310,000 in donations from now wanted Malaysian businessman Jho Take Low who secured Cypriot citizenship through the island’s investment programme.

On Tuesday, Chrysostomos said he was prepared to return the donations if it was proven it was dirty money. He claimed the money represented donations to the Church and that everything was above board.

Schools are closed because of the Archbishop’s name day, while he will have a traditional lunch with President Nicos Anastasiades at 1pm.

In the past, he has repeatedly called for the school holiday for his name day to be abolished.

Related posts

Parliament drawing up new bill to tweak GMI rulings

Elias Hazou

Pensioner pulled unconscious from the sea dies

Evie Andreou

Organic almonds withdrawn

Evie Andreou

Anastasiades meets Guterres in Paris

Evie Andreou

Businessman and family members arrested in north over Kyrenia property scandal

Evie Andreou

‘Political solutions’ being used to secure halloumi as Cyprus product

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign