November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Education minister outlines spending plans for ministry

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris

Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris on Wednesday said photovoltaics would be installed in schools as of 2020 while nine STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) schools have started operating this year on a pilot programme.

He was briefing the House finance committee over his ministry’s annual budget for 2020 which is to the tune of €1.154 billion, an increase of €71.6 million from last year.

Hambiaouris said the budget is directly linked to the ministry’s strategic planning that aims to continuously upgrade the education system and ensure equal learning opportunities for all

Among a long list of plans, the minister told MPs that in cooperation with the electricity authority (EAC) the installation of photovoltaics would start next year.

He also analysed the ministry’s strategy concerning supporting migrant children, giving reassurances that as of next September these children would go to school fully prepared.

Hambiarouris also referred to the pilot implementation of this year’s STEM programme in nine primary schools.

He admitted that there are issues concerning special education and that a draft on a new law has been prepared, he said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Limassol hit by wave of Airbnb scams

Nick Theodoulou

Ryanair launches new Paphos to Poland flights

Bejay Browne

Arson attacks will not deter us from protecting Akamas, ministry says (Update 3)

Bejay Browne

Trainee specialist doctors stage three-hour strike

Jonathan Shkurko

President admits saying Berlin talks a waste of time, but blames Turkey

Jean Christou

British bases looking for ‘dangerous’ man

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign