November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

Entrepreneurial project at Frederick University a great success

By Press Release010

The first learning activity of the European project ‘Development of an Entrepreneurial MindSet in Higher Education’ was a great success at Frederick University in Nicosia.

Thirty students and ten academics and professionals from five European countries and seven universities and training centres took part in the first learning activity of the European project which is funded by the Foundation for the Management of European Lifelong Learning Programmes and the Erasmus+ KA2 programme.

The project which aims to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in students of higher education and vocational education and training is coordinated by the department of business administration of Frederick University and is in its second year of implementation.

During the week-long activities, the students participated in group workshops and attended classes offered by academics and professionals coming from Cyprus, Austria and Greece on topics related to innovative technologies, design, marketing, project management, entrepreneurship and other related issues.

The project consortium consists of the following seven partners: Frederick University (Coordinator), FH Joanneum University of Applied Science (Austria), Mediterranean Management Centre (Cyprus), Metropolia University of Applied Sciences (Finland), Industry Disruptors Game Changers (Greece), Dimitra Educational Organisation (Greece), and University of Nova Gorica (Slovenia).

The second educational activity of the European project ‘Development of an Entrepreneurial MindSet in Higher Education’, hosting the same students, will take place in Slovenia between December 9 and 13.

 

