November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters scramble to put out Akamas blaze, Icarus plan launched  

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Photo: CNA

A fire that broke out inside the Akamas national forest park Wednesday morning has prompted authorities to launch their ‘Icarus’ plan to stem the flames.

Icarus is usually launched when a large-scale operation is required.

The fire broke out around 9.30am and was thought to be under control some time later, but due to strong winds in the area, additional forces were needed.

Firefighting aircraft and four helicopters, including one from the national guard, were dispatched to work alongside forestry department personnel.

Another fire broke out at 7:20am on Wednesday near the “Cliff of Pelli”, in Ineia, also in the Akamas. This was brought under control but destroyed two hectares of wild vegetation.

 

Related posts

Petrides: increased demand for affordable housing poses challenge to state and society

Jean Christou

Environmental summer camps to launch next year

Annette Chrysostomou

New warning over high dust levels

Staff Reporter

Police catch up with suspected purveyor of child porn a year later

Jonathan Shkurko

Peo union calls on finance minister to pressure banks over new charges

Jean Christou

Robber enters Limassol hotel, assaults employee and makes off with €1,000

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign