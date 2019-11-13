November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Head of Okypy resigns after less than a year in the post

Alecos Stamitis (left)

The head of the board of the state health services organisation (Okypy) Alecos Stamatis resigned on Wednesday for personal reasons less than a year after assuming the post.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced that Stamatis handed in his resignation for personal reasons.

Stamatis’ resignation has been accepted, Ioannou said, adding that his ministry will suggest his replacement to the cabinet next week.

“I would like to thank Mr Stamatis for his work since the day he was appointed as chairman of Okypy’s board,” Ioannou said in an announcement.

He was appointed as chairman last March after the previous incumbent, Sir David Nicholson stepped down following allegations of conflict of interest.

Stamatis told the Cyprus News Agency that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

 

Staff Reporter

