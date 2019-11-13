Hong Kong protesters have no interest in democracy and freedom

By Huang Xingyuan, Ambassador of China to Cyprus

RECENTLY, I was approached by some readers of Cyprus Mail about the reports on the current situation in Hong Kong, out of disbelief in what was actually happening there. I was encouraged by the sense of justice among those Cypriot readers, but nonetheless disappointed by the very existence of such irresponsible media reports in Cyprus.

The truth behind the two incidents cited is simple. The Hong Kong police did not come into any kind of body contact with the student who died after falling from a building but were rumored to have been accountable for his death.

The Hong Kong police officer who fired at a gun-snatching rioter in an attempt to rescue his colleague on the ground was accused of shooting without cause. Some asked me how could Hong Kong police suddenly go crazy and start shooting at innocent passers-by without even firing a single shot in the past five months of incessant riots? This is entirely illogical. I could not agree more.

So much Illogical reporting is going on these days; asking a third country to arrest a high profile figure from Huawei by making up a story that no one could ever believe, pointing fingers at China before any investigation being carried out to identify 39 dead bodies in a lorry in England, accusing Huawei of stealing 5G technology from nonexistent sources back home… The same logic applied when someone tested a tube with washing powder which was being called evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq… so long as one is able to manipulate the media.

All of these reports me of what happened 20 years ago, when I was working as a press officer in the Chinese Embassy in Japan, where a Japanese journalist intentionally annotated a single shot from a snapshot showing a Chinese representative bending while sitting down, releasing the breaking news “China formally apologises”. Fortunately, the owner of the newspaper, with his sense of righteousness, ordered the photo to be withdrawn and apologised for what happened.

It is so pathetic that the Guardian enjoys savouring the leftovers while still applying the same fraudulent media methods of the last century. I cannot find a word for them but “shameless” comes to mind. It is regrettable that the Cypriot media have no correspondent in Beijing or Hong Kong, so it is inevitable that the public is misguided by the fake news from some western media that are without professional ethics and moral fortitude.

Five months ago, a friend from the political circle in Cyprus asked me when would the Hong Kong riots stop? I told him that based on my years of experience as a diplomat, it would not come to an end soon. Here are the reasons.

The shameless and ruthless liars cover themselves by means of a “holy” crusade. They take advantage of the lawless mobs and the incompetent judges and become chess pieces for vicious outside forces. When the game is over, the chess pieces will be cast away as trash. The Hong Kong incident started from the extradition law amendments aimed to punish murderers at large and will stop eventually with the organisers and instigators turning themselves into murderers and being brought to justice. What an ironic example for all!

I wish to remind all the readers that lies are lies. No country can reverse its downward trend by building on lies. One will reap what he has sown by instigating terrorism and violence. It has been told many times that history is the best teacher.

Not long ago, a few friends from local media asked me why the Cypriot public could not see the real videos of events that are being seen elsewhere. I advised them to check with the Facebook operator. Another TV reporter, before her imminent trip to China, wondered if the Hong Kong riots would spread to mainland China. I reassured her that the mainland Chinese had drawn a severe lesson from the Cultural Revolution in its history and can see a vivid negative example from the current black violence in Hong Kong where the protesters do not have any interest in so-called “democracy and freedom” but rather in beating, smashing, robbing, burning and killing.