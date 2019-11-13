November 13, 2019

London’s CATS coming to Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou00

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical CATS is heading to Cyprus this Christmas season. Between December 30 and January 5, Pattichio Municipal Theatre will host 45 dancers, actors and singers from London’s West End. Accompanying them will be the West End’s orchestra.

“CATS is a unique musical with timeless music, spectacular sets, millions of spectators and classic songs such as the worldwide hit Memory,” say the Cyprus-based organisers Astro Bank and Pattichio Theatre. “Join the fascinating and magical world of Cats! The spectacle comes alive with breathtaking choreography, stunts, spectacular costumes and imposing scenery, which uniquely transform the stage and square of Pattichio Municipal Theatre.”

Premiering in London in 1981, CATS continued to perform uninterrupted for 21 years in London’s West End and for 18 years on Broadway while also being translated into 15 languages. Performances continue to this day in sold-out theatres worldwide, while the musical’s big-screen version is underway.

 

CATS

London’s West End musical performing live in Cyprus with 45 actors, dancers, singers and the West End’s live orchestra. December 30 and January 1-5. Pattichio Theatre, Limassol. In English. Multiple hours. Tel: 25-377277, 7000-7705  

  

