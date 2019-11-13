November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man remanded again over Engomi attempted murder

By Evie Andreou027

A 44-year-old man believed to be the shooter in the murder attempt of a 30-year-old man earlier in the month outside a night club in Engomi, Nicosia was remanded for another eight days on Wednesday.

Another three suspects, aged 49, 42, and 37, are being held in custody in connection for the same case. They are all being investigated on charges that include attempted murder attempt, conspiracy to commit murder, and participation in a criminal organisation.

The victim was found on Sunday, November 3 with a gunshot wound to the head outside of a club in Engomi. He underwent surgery at Nicosia general hospital with doctors describing his condition as critical. Another man, 42, was also slightly injured in the shooting.

The gun has not yet been found.

Court heard on Wednesday that the four suspects, along with other persons had been pressuring the owners and managers of the club that they would take over the protection and management of the business.

On Saturday night, early Sunday morning of November 2 and 3, the 44-year-old along with the other three suspects had gone to the club telling the employees they would be taking over its protection and refused to leave until the staff to left.

Police said they have taken so far 115 testimonies, and said they were expecting to take another 50. They are also continuing to go through the video footage of the area’s surveillance cameras and expect the results of the phone data they requested.

Court heard that two lineups would also be carried out.

 

Related posts

Deliberately started ‘hell-like’ Akamas forest fires partially extinguished (Update 5)

Bejay Browne

Last defendant in double murder ‘never forced’ to take part in ‘heinous crime’

George Psyllides

Russian banker, wanted by Moscow, was given Cyprus passport

George Psyllides

Education minister outlines spending plans for ministry

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Limassol hit by wave of Airbnb scams

Nick Theodoulou

Ryanair launches new Paphos to Poland flights

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign