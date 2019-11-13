Nemesis exercise ‘highlights Cyprus’ strength’ in EEZ risk management

Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou has said that Cyprus is doing a great job in maintaining high levels of risk management in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which are essential for its energy activities.”

Her statement came during the large-scale multinational exercise, ‘Nemesis’, which took place for the sixth consecutive year on Wednesday.

The exercise took place within Cyprus’ EEZ, on board a simulated oil and gas platform with the participation of a large number of units and personnel from Cyprus, foreign countries and private companies.

The exercise provided the opportunity to increase its capacity to test the response to emergency situations on board merchant vessels and oil and gas platforms in the Eastern Mediterranean region she said.

The exercise was also aimed at further developing cooperation and coordination among the neighbouring states of Cyprus, Greece and Israeli, with the participation of the United Kingdom, the United States and France.

“Friendly countries with strong aeronautical forces such as the US, Israel, France and Greece are participating in the exercise and we had the opportunity to watch how risk-management cases were being successfully dealt with,” she said.

“It is proof that Cyprus has the ability to prevent incidents to civilians during energy activities, such as drilling in the EEZ.

Andreas Charalambidis, commander of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) explained the importance of being prepared to deal with the risks in hydrocarbon drilling on platforms operating in the Cyprus EEZ

“There is a great deal of interest in this exercise from companies who work with hydrocarbons, as they rightly consider safety on their platforms to be of paramount importance. It is our duty to provide safety for them,” he said.

Charalambidis added that the exercises were a great opportunity because they strengthen the cooperation between more than 15 government agencies, along with media and staff from neighboring countries that are working together to improve security in the region.

As far as Egypt’s absence from this year’s ‘Nemesis’ exercise, he said that Cyprus had carried out an exercise with Egypt and Greece called ‘Medusa’ earlier this year in Crete.

“We are very close to Egypt. We have a great cooperation with them and it will grow over the next years,” he said.

The ‘Nemesis’ exercise was attended by the ambassadors of Greece, France, Italy and Israel, by military personnel from the US, Italy and France and by representatives of hydrocarbon companies operating in Cyprus’ EEZ.