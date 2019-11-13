November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New memorandum to protect Cyprus’ archaeology

By Nick Theodoulou00
Curium

A MEMORANDUM of understanding to help monitor and prevent theft from archaeological sites was signed on Wednesday between the police, antiquities department and the Cyprus Institute.

Communications and Work Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou said her ministry fully supported the measure which aims to safeguard efforts made by archaeologists.

The agreement should make protecting the nation’s rich history and the work of specialists in the field much easier she said.

The fact that the police department attended the signing event “emphasises both the importance of the memorandum and the issue it seeks to address”, Anastasiadou said.

She also highlighted the role played by the Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Centre of the Cyprus Institute.

“It is a model research centre that focuses on the needs of archaeologists and conservationists, whose laboratories and infrastructure are of great importance.”

She was speaking at the 2nd International Congress on Archaeological Sciences in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East at the Cyprus Institute which brought together over 150 specialists, ranging from archaeologists to computational scientists.

The congress is being held at the Cyprus Institute’s premises between November 12 and 14.

The event is dedicated to Vassos Karageorghis, director of the antiquities department from 1963 to 1989, to mark his recent 90th birthday.

 

 

 

 

