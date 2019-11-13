November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New warning over high dust levels

By Staff Reporter0105
File photo

Authorities on Wednesday warned the public to take precautions as high concentrations of dust have been detected in the atmosphere.

The public, particularly vulnerable groups of the population like children and elderly people, were urged to avoid going out as the small size of dust particles may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must also take appropriate measures for workers in open areas.

According to measurements from stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the Department of Labour Inspection, the highest dust concentrations at 10am were recorded in Nicosia with 115mg per cubic metre of particulate matter (PM10), followed by Larnaca at 76mg. The lowest was Paphos at 31.3mg.

Atmospheric dust levels below 50mg  are considered safe.

For more information visit www.airquality.gov.cy or download the free mobile app ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Police catch up with suspected purveyor of child porn a year later

Jonathan Shkurko

Peo union calls on finance minister to pressure banks over new charges

Jean Christou

Robber enters Limassol hotel, assaults employee and makes off with €1,000

Annette Chrysostomou

Three women arrested on suspicion of using apartment for prostitution

Annette Chrysostomou

Call to protest against the Archbishop on his name day

Annette Chrysostomou

Parliament drawing up new bill to tweak GMI rulings

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign