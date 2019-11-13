November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner pulled unconscious from the sea dies

By Evie Andreou00

A 68-year-old woman from Kato Paphos died on Tuesday after being found floating unconscious in the sea in the Tombs of the Kings area.

Androula Loizou reportedly lost consciousness while swimming in front of a hotel in the area.

She was pulled out of the water by lifeguards who were not able to resuscitate her.

Loizou was transferred to the Paphos general hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 68-year-old’s cause of death is expected to be revealed in a post mortem that is to take place soon.

 

