November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police catch up with suspected purveyor of child porn a year later

By Jonathan Shkurko050
Paphos police HQ

A Paphos man, 60, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child porn, just over a year after his first arrest, release and subsequent disappearance abroad.

According to police, the investigation began after authorities obtained specific information regarding the 60-year-old a year ago on the basis of which warrants were issued against him. His home was also searched.

He was first arrested on November 1, 2018, when police officers confiscated two computers, two mobile phones, an external hard drive and six storage devices from his house to conduct a forensic examination.

The 60-year-old was subsequently released, after preliminary examinations appeared to exonerate him.

However, a month later, upon completion of a more thorough examination of the devices, new evidence emerged, and another warrant issued but the suspect had left for a foreign country.  A European arrest warrant was then issued.

He was finally arrested on September 24 and extradited to Cyprus, where he arrived on Tuesday and was taken into custody pending a court appearance.

