November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Robber enters Limassol hotel, assaults employee and makes off with €1,000

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police in Limassol are investigating a case of robbery after a man got away with €1,000 early on Wednesday.

The hooded man entered a hotel in Limassol at 1.45am, demanded money from a 44-year-old employee and punched him in the face.

He managed to steal €1,000 in cash from the till and took the employee’s mobile phone before he fled.

