November 13, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roofing scam suspects released by court over lack of evidence

By Peter Michael00

Four people arrested on Tuesday over a suspected roofing scam targeting elderly people were released on Wednesday by the Limassol court which said it was unconvinced by the evidence presented.

The suspects are a 42-year-old man and his wife, 40, their son and his wife, both 19.

They were arrested in Kato Polemidhia while allegedly trying to pull the same con on other elderly people.

Police had received two similar complaints claiming the suspects had taken money, €9,600 and €3,000, to waterproof roofs.

On Wednesday the suspects appeared in court, where they were due to be remanded into custody. Instead, the court decided the suspects be released as the charges were ‘unjustifiable’ and the case was a civil matter and not a criminal issue.

The court said this was not a criminal case but a “misunderstanding between the two parties” and that there was no “trace of evidence” justifying their remand.

 

Related posts

Mogherini tells MEPs that Cyprus talks should resume urgently

Peter Michael

New memorandum to protect Cyprus’ archaeology

Nick Theodoulou

Deliberately started ‘hellish’ Akamas forest fires finally extinguished (Update 5)

Bejay Browne

Man remanded again over Engomi attempted murder

Evie Andreou

Last defendant in double murder ‘never forced’ to take part in ‘heinous crime’

George Psyllides

Russian banker, wanted by Moscow, was given Cyprus passport

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign