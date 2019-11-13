November 13, 2019

Ryanair launches new Paphos to Poland flights

Ryanair has announced two new summer 2020 routes that will improve Paphos flight connections with Poland and has launched a seat sale to mark the occasion.

The new flights to Warsaw Modlin and Poznań in Poland are both weekly services which will commence in March 2020.

“Ryanair is pleased to announce two new summer 2020 routes from Paphos to Warsaw Modlin and Poznań and customers in Paphos can now book flights to Warsaw Modlin and Poznań as far out away October 2020,” Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said.

To celebrate the launch of its new Paphos routes, Ryanair has launched a seat sale on its European network with fares from €14.99, for travel until January 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (15 November) only on the Ryanair.com website.

“Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out,” a press release said.

 

