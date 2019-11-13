The Ice Age: an exhibition

November 13, 2019

In an age of increasing environmental awareness Theo-Mass Lexileictous is holding a solo exhibition titled The Ice Age that will explore society’s distanced and complex relationship with the environment and nature, and the ephemeral while questioning digital and physical fabrication processes to understand the evolving relationship.

On until November 18, the exhibition is a body of work represents three years of investigation into the boundaries between the digital and the real, the relationship between the human and the machine, and its distinctive aesthetic, which focuses and experiments with the sensory experience of light, space and form.

Theo-Mass works across a range of mediums, from sculpture, installation, photography to film, crossing boundaries between disciplines. Exploring the ever-changing nature of materiality and the meaning of substance in a Postdigital era, this work addresses these issues; however, unlike his previous works, it does not feature the technological and machine-made.

The Ice Age presents three new performative sculptural hybrid objects which constantly evolve and change, an approach that generates a network of dynamic and unpredictable living situations that unfold in real-time.

The installation combines natural, physical and fictional elements to produce an immersive, constantly changing condition, in which the object is in a continuous effort to adapt to it. A constructed environment where its survival is predetermined.  

  

The Ice Age  

Theo-Mass Lexileictous solo exhibition about society’s distanced and complex relationship with the environment and nature, and the ephemeral, while questioning digital and physical fabrication processes. Until November 18. Eins Gallery, Limassol. Wednesday-Friday:4pm-8pm. Saturday 11am-4pm or by appointment. Tel: 99-522977

