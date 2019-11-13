Violin and piano recital celebrates links with China

To mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cyprus, the Pharos Arts Foundation and the Embassy of China present leading violinist Dan Zhu in a unique recital with pianist Julien Quentin.
Widely recognized as one of the leading violinists on the international stage today, Dan Zhu has been praised by The Strad magazine as “an artist of affecting humility and beautiful tone production”. His recent triumphant performance with the Boston Symphony at the Tanglewood Festival has been rated by the critics as “truly brilliant, compelling, and polished”.
He has appeared with numerous world-class orchestras under the baton of conductors such as Christoph Eschenbach, Zubin Mehta, Philippe Entremont, Jacek Kaspszyk, Uroš Lajovic, Krzysztof Penderecki, Carl St. Clair, and has been invited to participate in renowned festivals including Salzburg Festspiele, Tanglewood, Verbier, Kuhmo, Marlboro, Menton, Schleiswig-Holstein, Prades-Casals, Ravinia and Spoleto. Paris-born pianist Julien Quentin has established himself as a versatile and sensitive musician, exhibiting great maturity and poise. His remarkable depth of musicianship and distinct clarity of sound coupled with flawless technique make him an artist in demand as both soloist and chamber musician.
Having given successful recitals and concerts all over the world and as a keen chamber musician, Quentin has collaborated with celebrated artists. Today, the Paris-born artist lives in Berlin and along with Musica Litoralis at Piano Salon Christophori, he has managed to create an increasingly successful concert series reminiscent of the salons of the Roaring Twenties. With visual artists, he explores new artistic visions bringing various art forms together.
For their recital in Nicosia, Dan Zhu and Quentin will perform works by Beethoven, Enescu and Richard Strauss.
Recital by leading violinist Dan Zhu and pianist Julien Quentin. November 22. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-663871