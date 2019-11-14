November 14, 2019

Academia Avenue being renamed after former president Glafcos Clerides

Aglandjia municipality to rename Academia Avenue to Glafcos Clerides Avenue on Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the year of the former president’s birth.

Clerides was born on April 24, 1919 and died on November 15, 2013.

The ceremony will take place at the junction of the avenue with Aglandjia Avenue on Saturday at 11am, presided over by the mayor Charalambos Petrides and the president of the Glafcos Clerides Institute, Ioannis Kasoulides.

The unanimous decision by the municipal council to honour the former president on the 100th year of his birth was taken in November 2013 the mayor said in a written statement.

“I believe the matter of honouring a nationwide leader with a positive historical footprint in the country should not be a matter of political dispute,” said Petrides and explained that the municipality would continue to honour academia through the park with the same name as the avenue.

“If history teaches us something about the future is the need for consensus, unity and tolerance” added Petrides.

The mayor added that the change will not affect residents as there are no houses on the avenue.

