Anastasiades: malicious acts will not stop protection of Akamas

Sinister acts will not succeed in preventing the protection of the Akamas, President Nicos Anastasiades vowed on Thursday after 70 hectares were burned the day before.

“The malicious acts oblige us to take stronger measures to enforce the conservation and protection of the Akamas area,” he said on Twitter.

Seven separate fires broke out in and around Akamas on Wednesday morning, the first occurring in Lara at 7.30am. Head of the forestry department Charalambos Alexandrou said on Wednesday that the fires were caused by an arson attack.

It is widely believed that people who wish to develop the area deliberately set fires to open it up to potential development.

There are plans to declare the area a national forest park by 2022. This measure could potentially grant authorities greater powers to enforce stricter laws and would almost certainly remove incentives for future attacks. Short of this measure however, it is unclear what specifically Anastasiades plans to propose.

Peyia mayor Marinos Lambrou strongly supports the movement to declare the area a national park and “the sooner they do it the better,” he said. He added that other countries have overnight wardens and regular patrols to protect such areas. “It’s an incredibly sad day for the environment of Cyprus”.

“How is this allowed to keep happening in a supposedly protected area, who benefits?” asked Linda Leblanc, member of the Peyia community council.

Akel also called for something to be done. “The issue of the proper management and protection of Akamas has been going on for decades. Unfortunately, certain interests do not allow for a solution to be reached,” it said.

The Icarus plan, that was launched on Wednesday to put out the fires, involved a total of 165 people from the forestry department, 30 fire trucks and eight aircraft belonging to the forestry department, the government, the British Bases and the national guard.

Akel criticised the drawn-out process of finding a solution. They said inaction results in plans to reduce the extent of the protected areas. They emphasised that there is an ongoing effort to grant major development rights within the area.

When various community leaders were asked on what police can do to prevent future attacks, they lamented the fact that gathering evidence can be difficult.

In a separate incident a 58-year-old man in arrested in connection with a further fire that broke out in the Paphos district on Wednesday afternoon was remanded in police custody on Thursday for four days.

The fire, which started in a rural area between the villages of Kritou Marottou and Fyti at 2.10pm, burned about 1,000 square metres of wild vegetation and dry grass before it was extinguished.