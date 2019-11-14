November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Armed man holed up in Nicosia flat

By George Psyllides00

A man armed with a hunting shotgun is standing on the balcony of an apartment building in Nicosia, multiple reports said on Thursday.

Police are at the scene in Acropolis along with negotiators. It was not immediately known if he has made any demands.

Reports said there is an outstanding court order mandating the man’s admission to a psychiatric hospital.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

More later

