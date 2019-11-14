November 14, 2019

Bar review: Captain’s Bar & Terrace, Limassol

By CM Guest Columnist01

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas

Sometimes a drink in a posh bar is just what you need and nestled off to the left of reception in the St Raphael Resort in Limassol, is the answer: the Captain’s Bar & Terrace.

Renovated in April, it now sports an ArtDeco style of décor, with some very comfortable and spacious (though quite bright) blue booths to relax in while later in the evening you can listen to the resident singer’s lazy ballads.

From the entrance, the bar is deceiving: a little darker, and especially earlier in the evening, a little quieter. However, step inside and it is sparkling! The floors are so shiny, they are virtually mirror-like. Lit by rows of low-hanging bulbs and backed by sheer wooden-panelled walls, the marble bar itself is slightly elevated, the row of tall wooden-legged olive-green stools complementing the room, surprisingly comfortable. As the night continues, so too the atmosphere increases as more people arrive.

Despite being a more upmarket style bar, the prices for cocktails are very reasonable, and the selection from the drinks menu, quite extensive. I find myself torn between a Blue Hawaii (white rum, blue curacao, coconut liqueur and pineapple juice) and the more traditional yet exotic Daiquiri, which was on offer in strawberry, banana or lemon flavours, frozen or regular. Matching the blue of the décor, I opt for the Blue Hawaii which is an enjoyable sweet combination of tropical flavours.

There is also the healthy range of drinks: intriguing smoothies made with yoghurt, mango, honey, chia seeds, pineapple and mint which pique my interest as well as one intended as a detox with green apples, cucumber, lemon, ginger, celery, pineapple and coconut water.

Stepping outside onto the terrace affords a spectacular view of the Mediterranean and the marina – and of course, for the most part of summer, gorgeous sunsets as well!

Well worth a visit – for all ages!

 

Captain’s Bar & Terrace

Where: St. Raphael Resort, Limassol

When: 10am – midnight daily

How much: drinks from €6-€8

Contact: 25 834200, www.straphael.com

 

