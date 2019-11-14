November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

England beat Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley

By Reuters News Service00
England's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their seventh goal with teammates

England have qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Montenegro 7-0 in their Group A match at Wembley.

Related posts

Brazil and Argentina renew fierce rivalry

Press Association

Ronaldo ready to play for Portugal despite Juve concerns

Reuters News Service

Zlatan the Conqueror to leave LA Galaxy

Reuters News Service

Southgate promises youthful England line-up against Montenegro

Reuters News Service

Tsitsipas thrashes Zverev to reach ATP semis

Reuters News Service

Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign