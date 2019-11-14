November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Escaped psychiatric patient turns himself in

By Staff Reporter00
Kyriakos Georghiou escaped from the psychiatric ward of Limassol hospital

A man who had escaped the psychiatric ward of Limassol hospital has turned himself in to police.

Kyriakos Georghiou, 39, had been wanted since Tuesday evening.

He was a suspect in a serious case of domestic violence, and considered suicidal.

Georghiou turned himself in to British Bases police on Thursday morning.

He hails from Trachoni, near Limassol, which falls within British bases territory.

