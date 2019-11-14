November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fatih drillship headed towards Famagusta

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The Turkish drillship Fatih has left the coast of Karpasia and is heading towards the Famagusta area, according to a marine traffic website which records the movements of ships all over the world.

Last week, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the ship was in Mersin for refuelling and maintenance, and was set to begin drilling in a few weeks.

The Fatih left its location west of Cyprus where it had been anchored since May. While there it had carried out drilling in two locations dubbed by Turkey as ‘Finike1’ and ‘Finike 2’.

Related posts

Police arrest wanted man in Limassol

Gina Agapiou

Slovakia’s Premier cuts visit short due to tragic accident at home

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Akamas arson destroyed 70 hectares of forest

Annette Chrysostomou

Man dies after fall from scaffolding

Annette Chrysostomou

Government seeking to change Green Line rules to halt migrant flow from north

Jean Christou

Roofing scam suspects released by court over lack of evidence

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign