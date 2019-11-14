November 14, 2019

Make room for stand-up 

One of the leading stand-up comedians in Greece, Lambros Fisfis, is heading to Cyprus for three performances, one on November 22 and two on November 23 at the Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia.

After three successful seasons in Athens and over 15,000 spectators across Greece, the stand-up comedy tour ‘Look at the Positive Side’ comes to Cyprus for the first time.

In his quest to find the positive moments, Fisfis analyses details of everyday life, places all our trivial annoyances under the microscope, expounds wittily (and self-deprecatingly) on his own weaknesses, and rants against everything which conspires against our happiness.

Stand-up comedy is a fairly new concept in the island’s cultural agenda, but it’s definitely taking off. TV shows have started hosting comedy spots, Louis Patsalides has become a local superstar, and now stand-up is moving off the screen and onto the stage – or at least the floors of assorted bars and venues. Maybe it’s still not quite as big as in other countries (the Cypriot temperament isn’t always suited to getting up onstage and being the centre of attention), yet it’s still encouraging to see a bigger spotlight being given to stand-up comedy acts.

Lambros Fisfis’ show on November 22 will begin at 8pm while the following day features two shows, the first one at 8pm and the second at 10.30pm. To purchase presale tickets for €12, head to www.soldoutticketbox.com/lambros-fisfis

Tickets may also be available at the door for €15, while those who want a more deluxe experience can opt for a ‘VIP ticket’ which includes a meet-and-greet session with the comedian and seats in the two front rows of the theatre. These are only available for the 8pm shows.

 

Look at the Positive Side

