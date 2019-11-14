November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after fall from scaffolding

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 22-year-old man died as the result of a work accident in Limassol on Wednesday afternoon.

Alkhani Omar, from Syria, was on a scaffolding outside a building when he fell from the fourth floor under circumstances which are being investigated.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

