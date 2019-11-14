November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

More of Peter Moore

By Eleni Philippou00

British artist Peter Moore returns to 6×6 Centre for Photography six years after the memorable photography exhibition and book presentation ‘Days We Have Seen’, his follow-up being a solo exhibition of primitive ceramics titled ‘Earth’.

The exhibition opens on November 15, and the public will be able to discover Peter’s new body of work until the end of the month. “My first inspiration is the material I work with; clay,” says the artist. “The second is the means by which it is transmuted; fire. As a child growing up in sandy soils, I was amazed one day to discover clay in the roots of a large tree that had been blown down by the wind. Over 60 years later, the wonder of that magical material, which could be moulded and shaped and transformed by fire, is still strong.

“I work with various mixtures of clays and sands from Cyprus, some of which are gathered from local valleys, streams and beaches. My work reflects the deep connection I feel with the natural world here and the traces to be found of ancient civilisations. By working with elemental materials and processes – water, earth and fire – I try to convey the sense of wonder I feel at the mysterious universe in which we find ourselves.”

His second exhibition at Limassol’s 6×6 Centre for Photography follows a number of similar showcases which have taken place around the island, as Peter has presented his work widely in Cyprus and also in the UK. His work can be found in private collections in these countries and beyond. This November, however, Peter’s new artwork finds a temporary home in the Limassol art venue.

 

Earth

Peter Moore primitive ceramics exhibition. November 15-30. 6×6 Centre for Photography, Limassol. Opening night 7pm. Monday – Friday: 10am-1pm and 3pm-7pm, Saturday: 10am-2pm and Sunday by appointment. Part of the proceeds will be donated to St. Catherine’s ‘Agapi’, a non-profit association. Tel: 25-354810

