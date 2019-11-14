Nominations for the 12th annual Hearts of Gold Awards open

Nominations for the 12th annual Cyprus hearts of gold awards that celebrate, humanity, philanthropy and friendship are now open.

The popular event will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Palia Ilektriki cultural centre in Paphos and nominees and a guest will be invited to attend a private awards ceremony. A buffet lunch will be offered along with a short entertainment programme and gift bags for children.

Hearts of Gold Cyprus is held under the auspices of the municipality of Paphos and with the support of the British High Commission in Nicosia. The patron for the third year is philanthropist, Charalambous Theopemptou, MP.

“I am pleased to be the patron of these special awards and it’s such a pleasure to see all of the outstanding people that care about the community and learn of their efforts. Meeting them is inspiring and makes us all realize how many people there are in Cyprus that truly care,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Nominees are those from all over the island who show tremendous courage, strength, determination, humanitarianism, or work in the community or for charities, are bravely dealing with tragedy or help and support others.

“This year, more than ever, with so much uncertainty and a greater divide between people, we want to celebrate all that is good and wonderful in our local communities in Cyprus,” a spokesman for the event said.

Members of the public are invited to nominate both children and adults that they believe deserve recognition for their efforts in the community, or a boost when facing challenges with fortitude and courage.

There are four awards in the 2019 programme, and a number of Honorable Mentions will also be given. Adults can be nominated for the 2019 Heart of Gold award, or the lifetime achievement award, which may also be given posthumously.

Youngsters up to the age of 18 may be nominated for the Junior Heart of Gold Cyprus Award, or the Jasmitha award for courage.

The winner of the Adult and Junior Heart of Gold Award will receive a solid gold pin, handcrafted and donated by Aphrodite Jewellers, a certificate, a bouquet of flowers and hand-crafted chocolates. The adult winner will also receive a weekend stay and dinner at Almyra five-star luxury hotel.

All four winners will also receive a unique award created by renowned Cypriot artist, Yiota Ioannidou.

“If you would like to nominate someone special, please email us and we will forward a nomination form to be completed. We are really looking forward to receiving nominations again this year,” the spokesman said.

Nominations will close on Friday, December 20, 2019.

The annual awards were established in Paphos 12 years ago and have since gone island-wide. They are supported by Paphos municipality, the British High Commission, Aphrodite Jewellers, Almyra Hotel, Massiva printers, Kivotos Gallery, the Cyprus Mail, The Paphos Post, In Focus films, Rock FM and Joulietta chocolatier and patisserie.

For a nomination form please email: [email protected]

www.heartsofgoldcyprus.com