November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police arrest wanted man in Limassol

By Gina Agapiou00

Police arrested wanted man Apostolos Hadjiapostolou from Limassol on Wednesday evening.

He was wanted in connection with an investigation into a case of written death threats, illegal entry and other criminal acts between the period of October 24 and November 1.

Police issued a red notice for the 41-year-old on Tuesday and they arrested him around 11pm on Wednesday in Limassol.

 

 

