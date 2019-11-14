November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police still negotiating late Thursday with gunman holed up in Nicosia apartment (Update 2)

By George Psyllides01850

Police were until late into Thursday evening still negotiating with a man who was holed up in his Nicosia apartment, refusing to surrender to authorities.

The incident began around 2.30pm when the man, armed with a hunting shotgun, began making threatening gestures from the balcony of his flat in the Acropolis area.

Sources said the man became agitated when police officers earlier came to his first-floor apartment to hand him a court order mandating his admission to a psychiatric hospital.

Despite initial reports, no shots were fired.

As a precaution, authorities evacuated the other tenants in the building. Police cordoned off the block, and riot squad officers were positioned around the building.

Police negotiators positioned on the street below were maintaining contact, trying to convince the man to surrender his weapon and turn himself in.

The man has been described only as being 60 years old.

Related posts

New state-of-the-art-bus station in Alambra (pics)

Staff Reporter

UNSG’s report on Good Offices Mission out on Friday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nominations for the 12th annual Hearts of Gold Awards open

Bejay Browne

Anastasiades: it would be nice if TCs respected the rights of Greek Cypriots

Evie Andreou

Escaped psychiatric patient turns himself in

Staff Reporter

Academia Avenue being renamed after former president Glafcos Clerides

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign