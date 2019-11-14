November 14, 2019

Rain, dust and thunderstorms expected as unsettled weather hits

By Annette Chrysostomou00

With a low pressure system in the area rain is expected on Thursday and Friday, while dust levels will remain higher than normal.

On Thursday clouds are expected to build up later in the day, with rain and thunderstorms forecast for the afternoon, mainly in the west and north.

The highest temperatures are predicted to be 26C inland and in coastal areas and 17C in the higher mountains, which is normal for the time of year.

At night they will fall to 13C in and around Nicosia, 15C to 17C near the coast and 9C in Troodos.

A similar weather pattern is forecast for Friday, though it will be slightly cooler.

Temperatures will gradually rise again over the weekend.

The level of dust or more precise the atmospheric particulate matter less than 10µm in diameter (PM10) was higher than the recommended limit of 50μg per cubic metre of particulate matter in nearly all areas in Cyprus on Thursday morning.

At 11am the labour inspection department measured 62.6μg in Nicosia, 95.3μg in Paphos, 81.2μg in Limassol and 80.4μg in Larnaca. In Paralimni the level was within the safe limit, 41.4μg.

Until the dust subsides on Friday afternoon, the department recommends that vulnerable groups stay indoors because inhaling small dust particles can be harmful to human health.

Employers are asked to take appropriate measures to protect employees who work outdoors and workers should wear protective masks when necessary.

