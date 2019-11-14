November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Slovakia’s Premier cuts visit short due to tragic accident at home

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Slovakia's Pellegrini

Slovakia’s Premier Peter Pellegrini has cut his official visit to Cyprus short due to a tragic accident at home which resulted in the death of at least 13 people.

Pellegrini was due to be received by President Nicos Anastasiades later on Thursday and meet House President Demetris Syllouris.

In a message on Twitter on Wednesday, Pellegrini said he would cut his visit to Cyprus short and return to Slovakia.

“I feel deep sorrow for all the victims and express my sincere condolences to all the survivors,” he wrote.

Anastasiades also reacted on Twitter expressing his “deep condolences to the friendly people of #Slovakia and to the families of all those who died at the tragic #Nitra accident.”
“We wish and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured ones,” he adds.

“Heartbreaking news from #Slovakia where an accident involving a bus near #Nitra has resulted in numerous fatalities, including children, and many more injured. Sincere #condolences to PM @PellegriniP who cut his official visit to #Cyprus short, the #Slovak gov’t and all affected,” the foreign ministry said, also on Twitter.

A lorry carrying gravel collided with a passenger bus, killing 12 people near the city of Nitra.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Akamas arson destroyed 70 hectares of forest

Annette Chrysostomou

Man dies after fall from scaffolding

Annette Chrysostomou

Government seeking to change Green Line rules to halt migrant flow from north

Jean Christou

Roofing scam suspects released by court over lack of evidence

Peter Michael

Mogherini tells MEPs that Cyprus talks should resume urgently

Peter Michael

New memorandum to protect Cyprus’ archaeology

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign