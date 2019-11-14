November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar says aim is to open Varosha by end of 2020

By Evie Andreou00
File photo: Varosha

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar announced that the aim was to open the closed-off town of Varosha in Famagusta by the end of next year.

According to media reports in the north, Tatar told Turkish TV channel Fox that looking at the human rights aspect, Varosha had to be opened.

“Our government continues to be determined as regards Varosha. Our aim is to open Varosha by the end of 2020,” Tatar reportedly said.

On the upcoming trilateral meeting in Berlin between the two leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tatar said he did not expect anything would come out of it arguing that there hasn’t been any shift in positions and no progress for the past two years.

Tatar also said that it was a big mistake that the issue of the abolition of the guarantees was even brought up.

Turkish Cypriots, he said, “will never abandon Turkey’s guarantees.”

In the meantime, former ‘prime minister’ and leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Tufan Erhurman raised a series of questions on the announcement for the opening of Varosha next year.

Erhurman asked if there was an actual plan on how the property issue would be solved, if consultations with the UN had been initiated and if ‘parliament’ and the Turkish Cypriot leader were informed of this.

“Shouldn’t such a serious issue like Varosha be dealt with in a more serious manner,” he asked in a post on social media.

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay said earlier in the week that an inventory of the buildings in the fenced-off town was almost finished and would be sent to the ‘cabinet’ next week.

