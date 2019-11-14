November 14, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UNSG’s report on Good Offices Mission out on Friday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UN Secretary-General`s report on his mission of good offices in Cyprus will come out on Friday, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday, asking the press to wait for details.

Asked to comment on the report and the fact that in the past two reports the SG referred to new ideas, Dujarric refrained from answering.

“I will beg your indulgence and ask you to wait for the report to actually come out tomorrow,“ he told reporters.

Asked if he could elaborate what these new ideas are and what the SG was referring to, the spokesman said: “I understand you are talking about the past reports. The new report is going to come out and we just have to wait a little bit”.

On Saturday the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute will be in Cyprus to prepare for the meeting of the leaders, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, with Antonio Guterres in Berlin on November 25.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

