November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

40 years ago Austrian Airlines started flight service between Larnaca and Vienna

By Press Release00
  • Over 75 percent more passengers on this route in the last 10 years
  •  Over 60 percent increase in available seat capacity due to more flights & bigger
    planes in the last 10 years
  • “We are eagerly looking forward to serving this route in the future”, says Peter
    Pullem, Head of Sales Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe at Lufthansa Group

On 13 November 1979 an Austrian Airlines aircraft landed in Larnaca for the first time. 40 years
later the flight connection is not only still in place but also very successful. Due to a high demand
Austrian Airlines increased the available seat capacity by over 60 percent over the last 10 years.

Passenger numbers increased by over 75 percent. This was the result of more weekly flights and
bigger aircraft operating on the route between Larnaca and Vienna. Since the beginning of the
winter flight schedule 2014, Austrian Airlines operated up to two daily flights. In the current winter
flight schedule as well as in the upcoming summer 2020, this service of up to two daily flights will
continue.

“40 years after our first flight, it’s safe to say that our Larnaca-Vienna connection is an absolute
success story”, says Peter Pullem, Head of Sales Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe at
Lufthansa Group. “In the light of this we are eagerly looking forward to serving this route in the
future.”

http://www.austrianairlines.ag/Press/

Related posts

Official Visit of the Shipping Deputy Minister to the President in Egypt

Press Release

Villa “Andromeda”, Leptos new Show House in Coral Seas Villas

Press Release

Pafilia Property Developers introduces Bee Hotels at their flagship resort, Minthis

Press Release

New discount program by Blue Air

Press Release

Voici La Mode introduces a brand new store Marks & Spencer

Press Release

 “Business4Climate”: Two awards for Hermes Airports

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign