November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Acid-attack husband remanded for another five days

By Gina Agapiou00
Limassol court

The 57-year-old man who was remanded for eight days last week by the Limassol court after police said he admitted throwing acid on his estranged wife, was remanded again on Friday for five more days.

The Greek-Cypriot suspect appeared before Limassol court without a lawyer the first time but on Friday was represented. He admitted to the offence and did not object to the new remand.

The attack was reportedly a response to his wife’s decision to file for a divorce.

The 40-year-old Romanian woman said her husband was abusive and when she left home to stay with a friend in Zakaki she kept receiving phone threats from him demanding she return home.

When the husband found out where his wife was staying, he went to the place and threw the caustic acid at her, then left and went home, police said.

While an ambulance called by neighbours was already on its way, the husband also called the police, reporting the incident and also requesting an ambulance.

The woman was rushed to Limassol hospital where she was placed on a ventilator before she was transferred to Nicosia general hospital’s burns unit due to the severity of her condition.

She is said to have suffered burns to 40 per cent of her body with her face being particularly affected and continues to be treated in the intensive care unit.

Police arrested the man after he admitted carrying out the attack. During questioning, he revealed he bought the acid a few days previously and intended to use it if his wife did not change her mind about splitting up.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.

Related posts

Akel demands answers over spy van offering surveillance services

George Psyllides

Government handouts to withdraw old cars, and to buy an electric one

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkey’s latest EEZ violations ‘an act of extreme contempt’, Cyprus says

Evie Andreou

Guterres: the people of Cyprus deserve to know that this time it is different (Updated)

Staff Reporter

New Okypy head appointed

Gina Agapiou

New campaign to promote composting

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign