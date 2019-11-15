November 15, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Authorities appear to have a case to answer on Ayia Napa alleged rape case

By CM Reader's View091
File photo: the girl being taken to court for a previous hearing Photo: Christos Theodordes

Whilst what happens on that evening may never be truely understood.

The authorities appear to have a case to answer about how the investigation proceeded. From what I have seen, the authorities have yet to deny the sequence of events at the police station or show any evidence that they followed even rudimentery processes.

Let’s hope lessons are learnt so any future issues are dealt with professionally and the people can actually start to trust law enforcement in Cyprus.

BE

Dissection of British woman’s retraction at core of Napa rape case hearing Friday

